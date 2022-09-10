Visakhapatnam: When the chips are down, there are some who cower while a few stand up and look the situation in the eyes and cross it like a pro. Something similar happened in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh where a 21-year-old woman student crossed an overflowing river without any conveyance to appear in an examination. The woman, identified as Taddi Kalavathi, had to take an examination in Visakhapatnam. She crossed the overflowing Champavati river with the help of her brother and another family member. A video of the woman wading through the gushing water with the help of her family members has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Hugs Lord Ganesh Idol And Cries, Refuses To Let Bappa Go For Visarjan. Watch

Taddi Kalavathi is a resident of Marrivalasa village and the incident occurred in Gajapathinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district. According to the sources, Taddi Kalavathi came to her native village two days ago and was prepared to go to Visakhapatnam on Friday as she had an exam on Saturday. Also Read - Viral Video: Men Beat Each Other With Slippers While Fighting Aggressively, Watch What Happens Next

The Champavati river was in spate due to heavy rains upstream, cutting off the village and there were no boats available to take her to the other side of the river.

With no other option left, the girl entered the river. As she did not know how to swim, her brother and another family member carried her on their shoulders and helped her cross the river.