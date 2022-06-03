Viral Video: The internet is full of funny and interesting videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video that has gone viral, shows a funny accident when a woman tried to teach a kid how to swim in a pool. In the video shared on Instagram, a woman is seen standing on the edge of a swimming pool and teaching a little boy how to jump in the pool. She is engrossed in explaining the tricks of swimming to the child. However, suddenly she slips on the stairs and falls into the swimming pool. The way she trips and falls is quite funny to watch. As she falls, the person filming the video bursts into laughter. Thankfully, the woman was safe and didn’t suffer any injuries.Also Read - Viral Video: Strangers Rush to Save Biker Trapped Beneath a Car, Internet Hails Humanity | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Viral Hog with a caption that reads, ”Even stumbling into the pool can be graceful in its own way.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

The video has gone viral, amusing some, while others expressed concern and were glad to see her safe. One user wrote, ”That could have been bad, that cement would have injured her & thankfully her ankles didn’t twist either.” Another commented, ”Oh, my goodness ‼️” A third wrote, ”Look at all the waves.”