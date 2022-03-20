An Australian thought she heard a burglar breaking into her kitchen at night but it turned out to be a huge snake. The woman, who lives in rural Glenview in the Sunshine Coast Region of Queensland, thought she heard some noises like a glass shattering coming out her kitchen and suspected that someone had broken and entered her house.Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Spots Python While Drinking Water, Watch What Happens Next

So, the woman called the local police as she thought a burglar was in her home. However, when she ran into the kitchen, she came across a python curled up in one of the shelves.

Snake catchers were then called and a video of the python's rescue and relocation was posted on Facebook by the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers. The video shows a man grabbing a stick from the back of his car and heading to the kitchen to get the snake.

“I headed over and relocated it for her back out into the bush,” the rescuer wrote in the post. “It was a busy night last night with plenty of snakes on the move and a few of them entering houses,” he added. The video has received over 52k views and 1k likes.

Watch the viral video below: