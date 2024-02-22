Home

Viral

‘WWE-Style Fight’: Woman Thrashes Man Outside Bangle Shop; Watch Viral Video

‘WWE-Style Fight’: Woman Thrashes Man Outside Bangle Shop; Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Woman thrashed a man outside a bangle shop and the video of the incident has gone viral.

‘WWE-Style Fight’: Woman Thrashes Man Outside Bangle Shop; Watch Viral Video

Viral Post: Couple brawl or fight videos instantly go viral on the internet and become a topic of discussion every time. Recently, a video depicting a woman thrashing a man black and blue at a bangle shop has been circulating on the internet, with netizens comparing it to a WWE wrestling match.

Trending Now

In the video, a woman can be seen engaging in a WWE-style altercation with a man. The fight took place outside a bangle shop at an undisclosed location. In the video, a Haryanvi song can be heard, adding a different dimension to the footage.

You may like to read

WWE kinda kalesh b/w a Couple in Public

pic.twitter.com/xLs6Kq7p5d — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 21, 2024



The woman can be seen pulling the man outside the shop at the road and throwing punches at him.

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @GharKeKalesh with the caption, “WWE kinda kalesh b/w a Couple in Public. Since being shared the clip has accumulated more than 858.7K views and received over 5,300 likes.

The ‘WWE’ fight also prompted X users to express their thoughts. Most of the users compared the fight with WWE wrestling while others said it was fake and was done to gather views.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

‘How much people will do for attention?,’ said an X user.

‘Whoa,’ said the second user.

‘It’s actually team members of Kalesh handle,’ another user said.

‘WWE India,’ said an X user.

‘This is just for the publicity,’ an X user said.

This is fake fight, these are gang members and make the video for youtube,’ a user said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.