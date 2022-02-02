Tashkent: A chilling video has surfaced showing a woman throwing her 3-year-old daughter into a bear pit at a zoo in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. The woman is now being investigated for attempted murder. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the video shows the mother dropping the child over the railing into a trench about 16 feet below, which houses a hulking brown bear named Zuzu. Onlookers watched helplessly and even tried to stop the woman as she dropped her daughter. Witnesses said that Zuzu went up close and sniffed the little girl after she landed in the trench inside the cage.Also Read - Viral Video: TikToker Dyes Her Pet Dog Red, People Accuse Her of Animal Abuse | Watch

Watch the video here: (Distressing scenes ahead, Viewers’ discretion advised)

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED! CCTV footage shows a woman throwing her daughter into a bear's enclosure in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zoo. The toddler was not harmed by the bear, but she was hospitalized with injuries due to the fall. The woman’s motivation has remained unclear. pic.twitter.com/R5c4aDzSFA — Press TV (@PressTV) February 1, 2022

Thankfully, zookeepers managed to lure the bear into an indoor part of the cage before rushing to rescue the little girl, who suffered a concussion and cuts from the fall. The mother has been detained. She is facing a criminal case for attempted murder and could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if she is convicted of the crime. “A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear’s enclosure, in front of all the visitors. It was completely unclear what her motive was,” a zoo spokeswoman said.

She added: ‘We are scared to even think how this would end if the bear were to react at the toddler as its prey.

According to reports, the 30-year-old woman had been suffering from depression after her husband, left her to work in Russia as a way out of poverty. She is a lecturer in a university and currently lives with her two children and her elderly father.