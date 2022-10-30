Trending News: Halloween is right around the corner and social media is filled with video of Halloween-themed nails, makeup looks and costumes. While people get to party hard on the night of 31st October, the festival is also about creepy costumes, face makeup, and spooky decorations. Many people take their Halloween party looks seriously and go all out with the costume and makeup.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sits On Halloween Pumpkin For Photo, But This Funny Thing Happens. Watch

This woman's Halloween costume is one of the coolest, creative and also most horrifying looks. The woman seen in the video is Kat Stryker, who lives in Calfornia. She shared the clip on her Twitter with the following caption: "My favorite time of the year #HappyHalloween". It shows the woman wearing a racy black outfit and showing the process of her monster look where she created prosthetics using tissue and cotton. Her fake teeth are drenched with fake blood.

She then shows the finished look with black horns on her head, and movable wings on her back. Her look is terrifying and epic at the same time. The video has gone viral with over 16.6k views and 860 likes. Netizens were blown away by Kat's Halloween look and applauded her for putting in so much time and effort into it. Kat mentioned in the comments that it took her 9 hours to complete the look. A user commented, "You are so talented!"

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN TRANSFORMING HERSELF INTO MONSTER FOR HALLOWEEN:

My favorite time of the year 👻💀🎃 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/N6pRRlgFtV — Kat Stryker (@KatStryker111) October 29, 2022

