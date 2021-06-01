Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men are being hailed online after they foiled the suicide bid by a woman on Budshah Bridge in Srinagar. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with people praising the cops’ timely intervention. Also Read - Viral Video: Scary Alien-like Ghostly Creature Spotted Walking on Road at Night | WATCH
The incident happened on Monday when the unidentified woman stopped at Budshah Bridge and tried to end her life by jumping in the Jhelum river. However, the cops caught her and dragged her from the bridge, saving her life. According to The Greater Kashmir, she tried to take this extreme step because of a family problem.
A video of the incident was shared by Srinagar police on Monday.
Watch it here: (Trigger Warning: Sensitive content)
“Our personnel deployed there on a naka duty acted promptly and stopped the women from jumping into the river,” a senior police official told Greater Kashmir.
Netizens were all praises for the police personnel for saving the woman’s life.
One user wrote, ”Great job done by JK police through instant action to save a human life. Salute to JK police.” Another commented, ” The family of the lady will thank you for this kind act. It is necessary to activate counselling centres in every local area. Due to Corona lockdown and corona affecting families, Many are under Tremendous Stress with problems in Family, work-life. Acute Financial Distress.”
The woman has been counselled and handed over to her family.