Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men are being hailed online after they foiled the suicide bid by a woman on Budshah Bridge in Srinagar. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with people praising the cops’ timely intervention. Also Read - Viral Video: Scary Alien-like Ghostly Creature Spotted Walking on Road at Night | WATCH

The incident happened on Monday when the unidentified woman stopped at Budshah Bridge and tried to end her life by jumping in the Jhelum river. However, the cops caught her and dragged her from the bridge, saving her life. According to The Greater Kashmir, she tried to take this extreme step because of a family problem.

A video of the incident was shared by Srinagar police on Monday.

Watch it here: (Trigger Warning: Sensitive content)

This video is being circulated on social media. It is clarified that the lady attempted to jump into river Jehlum from Budshah Bridge, Srinagar. She was restrained by the @JmuKmrPolice and CRPF jawans deployed there. Lady police couldn’t assist given the urgency of the situation. pic.twitter.com/A8lqD8FAq8 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) May 31, 2021

Hats off to You superCop

Timely intervention by crpf jawan on duty saves a women’s life, she tried to jump from budshah bridge in an attempt to end her life however crpf jawans stoped her and saved her life, suicidal tendencies on the rise @JmuKmrPolice @bhatray @AndrabiNuzhat pic.twitter.com/2gZaxbvkbx — Aitizaaz Amin kuthoo (@AitizaazK) May 31, 2021

“Our personnel deployed there on a naka duty acted promptly and stopped the women from jumping into the river,” a senior police official told Greater Kashmir.

Netizens were all praises for the police personnel for saving the woman’s life.

One user wrote, ”Great job done by JK police through instant action to save a human life. Salute to JK police.” Another commented, ” The family of the lady will thank you for this kind act. It is necessary to activate counselling centres in every local area. Due to Corona lockdown and corona affecting families, Many are under Tremendous Stress with problems in Family, work-life. Acute Financial Distress.”

🙏🏼, The family of the lady will thank you for this kind act. It is necessary to activate counseling centres in every local area. Due to Corona lockdown and corona affecting families, Many are under Tremendous Stress with problems in Family, work life. Acute Financial Distress. — Hanumesh PR Rao🇮🇳 (@HanumeshP_JK) May 31, 2021

Great job, if you have no options to handle the situation, go in for available resources. I don’t think even lady police is trained enough to deal with such happening sensing the gravity of situation. An endangered life is saved. Appreciable!! — Gul Jawaz Sheikh (@jawaz56) May 31, 2021

@JmuKmrPolice this time you nailed it 😍one precious life saved is inexpressible. Lots of greetings to these men deployed at bridge for such a prompt response. More to do in future. — Mirza Sharafat (@MirzaSharafat) May 31, 2021

Good Work By Jammu and Kashmir police force,

It was an urgency. On that serious time No need of lady police, In case if civilians stop her will they wait for Ladies .. Good Job — Mutahir Khanday (@mutahir_khanday) May 31, 2021

Prompt response is appreciable. More often than not before we understand what is happening damage is already done. Kudos to JKP for saving a life. — Tariq Baba (@tariquebaba2010) May 31, 2021

Great job done by JK police through instant action to save a human life. Salute to JK police — Pz Abass Amien (@AbassPz) May 31, 2021

The woman has been counselled and handed over to her family.