Train Ka Video: You must have often seen that even if there is no space in a train, people just jostle and push each other to get inside somehow. People climbing on the roofs, hanging on to the doors –all this is a common scene normally seen in India. One such funny video has emerged on social media showing a woman trying to climb on the roof of the train after she is unable to get a seat. The video is said to be from Bangladesh wherein a woman is not able to climb on the roof even after several attempts, as others try to pull her up. The very next second, a railway police jawan also comes there wielding his stick, which brings an end to the woman’s attempts.Also Read - Shivnath Express Train Travelling to Nagpur Derails in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh

Vidyadhar Jena shared the video and wrote, “Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyadhar Jena (@fresh_outta_stockz)

The video has gone viral, leaving people amused, while some blamed overpopulation for such state of affairs. One user was left shocked and wrote, “How can so many people sit on roof without holding.” Another commented, “Lagtahey upar baithne ka paise kamm lagtahey.” A third said, “Police be like:- seet Full hai next train se aa jao.” A fourth said, “Over population effects.”

Ever tried doing such stunt?