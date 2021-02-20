As ‘Shweta your mic is on’ takes over the internet, another zoom call fail from India is going viral. While Shweta luckily only had her mic on by mistake, this man was in the middle of a video call. Also Read - 'Shweta of Maulvi Sahabs': Viral Video of Maulvi Snoring Heavily on Loudspeaker Makes Twitter Laugh Out Loud | Watch

As the video starts, the man can be seen taking in a serious tone about how the GDP affects his export business. Suddenly, his voice pops into his zoom call meeting and tries to kiss him. But he quickly backs off and gestures towards his screen that he's on a video call.

After that, he even gets mad and could be heard saying "What nonsense are you doing?!" But the wife still had a smile on her face and told him to go on.

Zoom call …..so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

The video first surfaced on Twitter when Shweta memes and the hashtag #ShwetaYourMicIsOn were trending. On Friday, industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared the video on his Twitter, saying: “Zoom call … so funny”. The video has received more than four lakh views on his tweet.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra retweeted Harsh Goenka’s post saying: “Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness!”

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

