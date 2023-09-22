Home

Viral Video: Woman Tries To Scam Residents, Gets Caught Red-Handed

Going by the viral Twitter video, the scammer purchased products worth Rs 15,000 from the victims and left without making the payment. She also gave false personnel details.

Greater Noida woman defraud residents. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Social media has helped bring several fraudsters to justice. Another incident was recently added to the list as a woman from Greater Noida was caught red-handed for trying to defraud the residents of a building. A video of the accused being confronted by the victims has now gone viral on Twitter (previously known as Twitter). In the clip, we can see one of the ladies revealing the various scams of the accused. She said that the scammer had purchased products worth Rs 15,000 from them and left without making the payment. Not only that, she even gave false personal information.

When she was asked to make the payment, the accused made numerous excuses such as her PayTM was not working, etc. Finally, the crook was exposed when she contacted one of the victim’s friends. The friend recognised her from the video and shared her photo with the security guard of the building, who alerted them when the fraud lady reappeared. In order to make her escape convenient, the accused was even seen wearing two pairs of pajamas which was revealed during the video.

Check out the video below:

Scammer caught in Greater Noida West society.@NCMIndiaa pic.twitter.com/pLK01kk6Ac — Johnny Bhaiya (@jdddn005) September 19, 2023

The narrator further disclosed that the accused had similarly scammed a nearby electronic shop. She pretended to be an advocate and told everyone that her husband was a high court judge. The scammer was seen trying to cover her face throughout the video and saying, “I will not do it again”.

Published on September 19 this year, the video has received 4,822 views till now.

Netizens React To Viral Video

As soon as the clip reached the micro-blogging site, the comment section was flooded with interesting reactions. One of the Twitter users was seen defending the accused saying that such matters should be left to the court, “Still not a way to treat her. Law will take its own course. Why defaming and committing offense yourself. I have seen few people addicted to thefts for pleasure etc. but it could be a mental condition also. It could affect her family members and children. This is more bad.”

Countering his point, another netizen said, “Have you visited an Indian court in your life? And why does this mental illness excuse come when woman is accused.”

