A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen roaming around the mall with a snake on her head and people don’t even notice her. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘snake._.world’. It has received over 15,400 views and 750 likes.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Snake Eating Itself. Man Used THIS Trick to Stop It | Watch

In the video, a woman could be seen casually entering a mall with a small snake on her head. She put her hair up in a bun and wrapped the snake around like a scrunchie. The woman then walks around the mall as a person films her and the people around her don’t notice that it’s a real snake even though its head could be seen clearly. In the background of the video, someone can be heard saying, “Nobody’s gonna know.” Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Plays With Gigantic Snake, Leaves Netizens Stunned

Netizens were shocked on watching the video that nobody noticed the woman’s ‘unusual’ hairband. A user jokingly said, “He understands the assignment better than actual rubber bands.” Another user asked, “Did anyone know?” Another user commented saying, “Oh, believe me, I would know! I hate snakes that I will see that from a mile away.” Also Read - Viral Video: Two Snakes Dance in Rain Like Akshay-Katrina in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. WATCH

Watch the viral video below: