Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals and birds who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a woman feeding seed to a peacock. Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared the incredible video saying that such kind acts make one hopeful of harmony between humanity and the planet.Also Read - Remember the Elephant That Broke into a Kitchen Looking for Snacks? It Has Done it Again in the Same House | WATCH Viral Video

In the video, a woman vegetable seller, is seen sitting on a pavement surrounded by her vegetable baskets. She goes on to feed seeds to a hungry peacock, which eats right out of her palm. Notably, the same video, which is being said from Rajasthan, had gone viral sometime back and has resurfaced on the internet again.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India.”

Watch the video here:

And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/hobIOgh5D1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2021

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the act and thanked the woman for feeding the peacock. The video has garnered over 1 million views and thousands of retweets.

One user wrote, ”This pic made my day. Thanks for sharing. This is surely from Rajasthan where people value all living beings as God’s creation.” Another wrote, ”The heart of the poor is very big, can you imagine when everyone is thinking of taking advantage during this epidemic, then a poor woman is sitting to sell some vegetables and is also feeding a peacock from the same vegetable.”

Here are other reactions:

Such a meaningful share @anandmahindra Carrying a kind heart that feels for serving humanity is a blessing. Above all religions, castes, creeds, and color discriminations, there exists a bind that every human share across boundaries, and that is humanity. — Aseem Hanspal (@AseemHanspal) August 11, 2021

Be kind to all animals, birds & other other living creatures. They may not be able to talk like humans, but may have the same immotional feelings like humans. Moreover we all belong to one common creator of the Universe. THE GOD. — Sunil N Kanal (@Sunil_Kanal) August 10, 2021

National bird being fed by Mother India… what a beautiful sight 😍😘 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) August 10, 2021

The Good effect of Covid ! Vehicular, Industrial and other pollution levels fell during Covid. Hence Mother Earth, Environment and other natural cycles turned back to normal. Can we humans preserve mother nature in a better way ?

Good luck for your New Logo for good business. — SHAM KUMAR SAINI (@SHAMKUMARSAINI) August 10, 2021