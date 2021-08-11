Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals and birds who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a woman feeding seed to a peacock. Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared the incredible video saying that such kind acts make one hopeful of harmony between humanity and the planet.Also Read - Remember the Elephant That Broke into a Kitchen Looking for Snacks? It Has Done it Again in the Same House | WATCH Viral Video
In the video, a woman vegetable seller, is seen sitting on a pavement surrounded by her vegetable baskets. She goes on to feed seeds to a hungry peacock, which eats right out of her palm. Notably, the same video, which is being said from Rajasthan, had gone viral sometime back and has resurfaced on the internet again.
Sharing the video, he wrote, ”And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India.”
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the act and thanked the woman for feeding the peacock. The video has garnered over 1 million views and thousands of retweets.
One user wrote, ”This pic made my day. Thanks for sharing. This is surely from Rajasthan where people value all living beings as God’s creation.” Another wrote, ”The heart of the poor is very big, can you imagine when everyone is thinking of taking advantage during this epidemic, then a poor woman is sitting to sell some vegetables and is also feeding a peacock from the same vegetable.”
Here are other reactions:
What do you think of the video?