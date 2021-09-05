Viral Video: A video of a woman walking right through the Miami airport in the US wearing just a bikini and a face mask has taken the internet by storm. The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a profile named Humans of Spirit Airlines and it was shared with the caption, “At least she’s wearing a mask”.Also Read - This Adorable Video of a Dog Playing with Butterflies Inside a Garden is Going Viral | WATCH

The short video clip shows a blonde woman wearing an olive-green bikini, a face mask and carrying a backpack and a handbag can be seen strolling through the airport. The viral video also has a caption mentioned on the video and it says, "When you have a pool party at noon and a Spirit Airlines flight to catch at 4pm,"

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans Of Spirit Airlines (@humansofspiritairlines)

The viral video has received many funny responses from netizens and while many users said that the woman was following the CDC guidelines by wearing the face mask, several others said that she must have been stopped from boarding the plane. Even though there have been no reports of whether the woman flyer was boarding a Spirit Airlines flight, the US airline has become something of a figure of fun for social media users, who often post eccentric goings-on on Spirit flights.

“A guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest … is barefoot or inadequately clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature,” read a Spirit Airlines’ Contract of Carriage, that was published earlier this summer.