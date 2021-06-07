Viral Video: With the pandemic slowing down our physical activities, it’s more than necessary to adopt a proper fitness routine to keep our body strong. Since the advent of Covid-19, people have also become more aware of their health and are trying to exercise in their homes in the absence of gyms and parks being closed. However, there are not as many equipment at home as there are in gym etc. In such a situation, people use heavy items available in the house to make their workout equipment. Also Read - Meet 76-Year-Old Tripat Singh Whose Fitness Journey Will Leave You Feeling Inspired | Watch Video

One such video is going viral on the internet, where a woman is seen using cylinder to use for her workout. The woman performs squats by lifting the cylinder, and she does all this while wearing a red saree.

The woman identified as Shaili Chikara, who is a Certified Fitness Consultant shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, ”Meri Video Kaha Kaha pahunchi.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and gained more than 6800 likes, with users being impressed with her super strength and fitness regime. Notably, she has around 288 k followers on Instagram and also has a YouTube channel where she showcases her workout routine.

She also regularly posts videos on Instagram as well. Here are some of them:

