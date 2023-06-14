Home

Woman Wins Free Beer For A Year After Nailing Impressive Basketball Shot | Watch

Blyss Ward, a Canadian basketball enthusiast, won a deal of free beer for a year.

Blyss Ward, a supporter of Canadian basketball team Edmonton Stingers, nailed a clean half-shot. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter - @ED_Stingers)

Viral Video: What would you do to win free beer for a year? Dance, sing, or play an impressive game to achieve the lucrative deal if we ever get a chance. Blyss Ward, a Canadian basketball enthusiast, just managed to win a deal of free beer for a year.

Blyss Ward won the deal after she won a contest organised by the Polar Park Brewing Company. Ward was supporting Edmonton Stingers, a professional basketball team based in Canada’s Alberta, when she took part in a competition. She nailed a clean half-shot to the Edmonton Expo Centre in front of over 3,500 people.

Watch: Woman Aces Half-Court Shot To Win Free Beer

The Canadian basketball team Edmonton Stingers shared the video on its official Twitter page. “NAILED IT 🤩 BEER FOR A YEAR 🍻 Blyss just nailed our @PolarParkBrewCo Half Court shot taking home free beer for an entire year🤑 Not a bad way to kick off summer! #EdmontonProud #FeelTheBuzz #OurGame,” Edmonton Stingers wrote in the post.

NAILED IT 🤩 BEER FOR A YEAR 🍻 Blyss just nailed our @PolarParkBrewCo Half Court shot taking home free beer for an entire year🤑 Not a bad way to kick off summer!#EdmontonProud#FeelTheBuzz #OurGame pic.twitter.com/VqFW78I9LC — Edmonton Stingers (@ED_Stingers) June 11, 2023

Who is Blyss Ward

Blyss Ward, a Canadian, is a second-year student at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. She is a basketfall enthusiast and a supporter of Canadian basketball team Edmonton Stingers.

Acing the basketball court, Blyss Ward said it was an “out-of-body experience”. “I tried to not overthink it when I got up there, it was an out-of-body experience. I was in shock, thinking how did that go in? Did that go in? Am I dreaming? It was a lot of adrenaline and when the MC came and picked me up I was like wow, everybody was excited,” Blyss Ward said, according to a report by Canadian-based Global News.

Reed Clarke, the president and CEO of the Edmonton Stingers, said, “I don’t think I have ever heard the arena that loud. She can ball, she can play straight up, she had the confidence and she knew that before she took the shot which is why I think it went in.”

