A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen singing for his wife but she seems unimpressed. The video was shared on Twitter by Rakhi Tripathi, the man’s daughter. Her father VK Tripathi, who is a retired IT professor, was singing a ghazal for her mother while the family was celebrating her birthday. Also Read - Viral Video: Pune Woman Does Push-ups & Weight Training Wearing a Saree, Gives Major Fitness Goals | Watch

“Its mata shree’s bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you,” Rakhi tweeted. Also Read - Dulha's Love for Khaini: Video of Groom Making Tobacco Mix and Chewing it While Waiting For his Bride Goes Viral | WATCH

Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄

Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces 🤦‍♀️

These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

Also Read - Maharashtra Man Claims He Got Magnetic Powers After 2 Doses of Covishield Vaccine. Watch Viral Video

In the video, the elderly man can be seen singing Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz for his wife while sitting beside her. Though she taps her hand on her arm as if she’s enjoying the romantic gesture, her expressions say something else. The woman had an unamused serious face throughout the video and later she even yawns.

The video has received more than 25 thousand views and 1.3k likes along with over a hundred retweets.

Twitter was left in spits over the woman’s expressions and the way she yawned while her husband was singing for her. Here are some of the comments from Twitter users:

Ma is not impressed — Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) June 15, 2021

Mom log aise hi hote hai kya. Happy birthday to mommy. — Kiran – Wear Your Mask (@Chivas_Desi) June 15, 2021

Ma is like : Cake wagera khilaao , ghazal to baad mein bhi sun lenge.

Happy Birthday to her — Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 15, 2021

It is nice to see Tripathi ji singing. Being his colleague for 35 years has been a wonderful experience. He is a excellent singer and does beautiful SARAYI. DO not go by the facial expression of oldies…but.feeling … — Bodh Raj Mehta (@MehtaBodh) June 18, 2021