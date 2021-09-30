Viral Video: A horrifying video has captured the moment when a woman’s hair caught on fire while she was working in the kitchen. However, the woman, who is a chef by profession, was so engrossed in her work that she didn’t even realise it initially. It took her 45 seconds to realize that her hair is on fire!Also Read - Viral Video: Cheating Husband Meets His Girlfriend on Pretext of Jogging, Wife Catches Him Red-Handed | Watch

In the video, the woman is seen working near the gas stove in the kitchen. She then kneeling down to gather ingredients as she prepares her meal. It is that moment when her hair catches fire. Unaware of what has happened, she goes on about her usual work while her head is on fire! It was only after some time that she starts to feel the heat on her head and then douses the fire. Fortunately, she escaped the fire without getting hurt but things could have gotten extremely serious if she would not have put out the fire on time.

The incident reportedly took place on September 16, however, the location of the incident is still unknown. The video was shared on Twitter by Prashant Sahu along with a caption, “This Lady is on Fire.”

Watch the shocking video here:

The video has gone viral, shocking users who expressed relief that she is safe. One user said, ”I know I shouldn’t laugh but this is just too hilarious . She was so engrossed in her work that she realised it only after 45 secs. Hats off to her dedication.” Another user speculated that the woman might be from African country as their hair is very thick.

Here are more reactions:

Be careful around your kitchen stove https://t.co/9po4sCvg5H — Hu(wo)man (@Sanwali22) September 29, 2021

I know I shouldn't laugh but this is just too hilarious 🤣😂.She was so engrossed in her work that she realised it only after 45 secs.Hats off to her dedication 👏👏. https://t.co/XYjk9fgl3K — Metam Pabing (@p_metm) September 29, 2021

She might be a Nigerian or South African. They have very dense and thick hair.. — विश्वनाथ ବିଶ୍ବନାଥ Viswanath (@Viswanath507480) September 20, 2021

Thank God🙏, She Is safe, it could have been me serious — Acharya Biswajit Dikhit (@ABDthDvineLover) September 19, 2021

.