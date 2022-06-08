Viral Video: A video is going viral on Instagram showing a fitness enthusiast getting inside her car in a rather unique manner. The woman wearing a crop top and track pants was filmed doing a headstand as she entered the car through the window. She then sits on the driver’s seat and drives away her car. The woman has been identified as Kavy, who is a digital creator and nutritionist, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing several videos of her workout and fitness routine, inspiring netizens.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Teacher Sleeps in Classroom As Student Fans Her, Internet is Left Outraged | Watch

She captioned the video as, ”My Style of sitting in a Car, Tag a Fitness Freak.” Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 476,802 likes, and several comments.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavy (@imkavy)

The video has gone viral and people were in awe of her fitness. While some lauded her stunt, others remarked that she must have been assisted by someone who pulled her inside the car. Nevertheless, the video has set major fitness goals for people.

One user wrote, ”Andar car me koi to tha jisne aapko girne se bachaya ho, Matter behind the scenes re baba.” Another user commented, ”Aapne toh ladko ko bhi piche chor diya, proud of you.” A third jokingly said, ”get khol kr jaati to mere khyal se or assani hoti, public don’t try this..otherwise. Faltu me. Hospital Jana pd jaaye.”

What do you think?