Chikkamagalur: Several videos of a group of women barging into a liquor shop and smashing the furniture have gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Muslapura village in Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur district on Saturday when the group barged into the liquor shop and smashed the furniture in protest against the opening of the outlet.Also Read - Delhi YouTuber Enters Vrindavan's Sacred 'Nidhivan Raj' at Night & Shoots Video, Arrested

Notably, the women had opposed the opening of the liquor shop in the village twice before. However, the liquor shop was opened in spite of the resistance, and about 50 women from the surrounding villages and with the help of locals decided to get the liquor shop closed.

The women claimed that their husbands will spend everything on liquor if the bar is allowed to open and leave them with nothing. The women first questioned the persons who were in-charge at the liquor shop and later, when they did not agree to close the liquor shop, they barged inside and smashed the tables and chairs and other infrastructure.

Watch the video here:

The liquor bottles were shifted before the group barged inside, police said. Meanwhile, the people are appreciating the courage of the women for taking on the powerful liquor lobby in the area.

After the vandalism, police sprung into action and arrested seven people, including three women and a minor boy. The arrests were made early in the morning from Muslapura village in Chikmagalur district. Family members have however alleged that the seven people were allegedly dragged out of their homes by police officials after they broke open the doors.

The police department is drawing flak from all corners for its crackdown on poor families who are raising their voices against the opening of liquor shop.

(With IANS inputs)