A shocking video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen beating a policeman with a slipper for allegedly misbehaving with her. According to reports, the incident took place at Char Bagh railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

A fight broke out between a cop, a male and a female passenger, and the woman was spotted hitting the cop with her slipper. The video also showed the policeman pushing away the woman and thrashing the man with a baton.

A video of the incident recorded by a passerby surfaced on social media and was reshared on Twitter by a user who asked, "Was the cop drunk!"

Watch the viral video below: