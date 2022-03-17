Alia Bhatt’s latest film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has received rave reviews from audiences and broken box-office collection records. People on social media have been sharing videos recreating the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the movie. Dholida, the most popular song from the film, has also started a trend online where people on Instagram are trying to recreate the hook step of the song.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother & Son Groove to Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Energy Impresses Internet | Watch

Now a video is going viral where a woman recreated the choreography with her friends in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Mansi Parekh shared the video on her Instagram ‘mansi_dancetodream’ with the following caption: “A gayi Gangubai”. Also Read - Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt's Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi | Watch

The video shows Mansi Parekh and her two friends wearing Gujrati-style sarees and sneakers. The trio then dances on Dholida in front of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower as well. The women nailed the hook step of Dholida. People could be seen stopping near the Eiffel Tower to watch their performance. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida Song From Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Parekh (@mansi_dancetodream)

The video has received more than 13,000 views and 680 likes. Instagram flooded the comments section with heart-eye emojis and praise for their dance. Here are some of the comments from the post: