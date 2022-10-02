Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and several videos showcasing people’s creativity is a proof of that. A video is going viral showcasing women who made vibrant rangoli patterns similar to the dresses they were wearing. The video was shared by RPG Group Chairperson and Industrialist Harsh Goenka who shared a glimpse of the unique rangoli competition. In the competition, women designed their rangolis inspired by the patterns and motifs on their dupattas and sarees. The video shows the women standing and displaying their creativity in the form of beautiful rangolis.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Climbs The Stage During BJP Event in Bihar's Bettiah | Watch

"Unique rangoli competition, amazing to see the crafts of our people!" read the caption of the video shared by Harsh Goenka.

WATCH VIDEO: WOMEN DESIGN RANGOLIS SIMILAR TO THEIR SAREE PATTERNS

Unique rangoli competition…amazing to see the crafts of our people! pic.twitter.com/6dgSU6J42L — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 29, 2022

The video clip has been viewed over 49,000 times and has gotten 130 retweets so far. Netizens were in awe of the women’s talent and were impressed with their creativity. One user wrote, “Wow…..all the rangolis are lovely …..but the Radha Krishna one is just superb.” Another commented, “Wow…..all the rangolis are lovely …..but the Radha Krishna one is just superb.” A third added, “So hard to choose a winner ! Wish I was a creative artist too .” A fourth said, “Super talented bunch of ladies . Each Rangoli is mind-blowing.”

Amazing, isn’t it?