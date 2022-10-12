Mumbai: Days after a brawl ensued between women passengers in Mumbai local train over a seat, a similar video has surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Mumbai local train on the Western Railway line. The video shows two women engaged in a heated argument which soon turns into hits and blows. The women can be seen abusing, shouting, hitting and pulling each other’s hair in a crowded ladies’ compartment. Some passengers try to pacify the brawling women while others stand and witness the ugly brawl. The exact reason for the fight is still not known.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Wearing The Nun Costume Does Giddha Dance, Leaves Netizens In Hysterics

WOMEN FIGHT INSIDE MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN: WATCH VIDEO

Earlier, a massive fight broke out between a few women over a seat inside the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train. In the video, women were seen shouting and pulling each other’s hair inside the train. If reports are to be believed, an argument broke out between three women passengers over the seat. Soon after, the argument escalated which turned into an ugly fight. A policewoman also stepped in to stop the fight, but she was attacked and suffered injuries. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Rock The Dance Floor With Their Stunning Performance on Bollywood Songs | Watch