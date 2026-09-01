Viral video: Women in burqas denied entry at Mumbai civic hospital, clip sparks row

Viral video: A viral video showing two burqa-clad women being stopped at Mumbai’s BMC-run Cooper Hospital has gone viral on the internet.

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Viral video: Women in burqas denied entry at Mumbai civic hospital, clip sparks row : Image: X

Viral Video: A video of two burqa-clad women who were allegedly denied entry to Mumbai’s BMC-run Cooper Hospital has recently gone viral on the internet like wildfire, triggering a political and social media storm. One of the women, advocate Zahra Shaikh, alleged that she was stopped from entering the hospital over her attire even after identifying herself to hospital security.

As per news agency PTI, the incident took place on Monday when Shaikh and her friend were trying to enter the hospital. They were denied entry, while visiting a relative, sparking an argument with a female police officer on duty.

During an In an interview with the new agency IANS, Shaikh stated that the incident occurred at the entrance to the maternity ward in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area. She said the female security personnel stopped them, reportedly cited concerns over child theft. The video was recorded by a man accompanying the women.

Watch The Video Here

Location: Mumbai Advocate Zahra Shaikh strongly protested against the demand to remove her burqa at Cooper Hospital. pic.twitter.com/dAHGt19IMT — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) August 31, 2026

Denied Entry Over Burqa

Shaikh told IANS that the female official told her that she could not enter in a burqa despite introducing herself. The female security personnel allegedly told her, “No matter who you are, we will not allow you to enter in a burqa.”

Shaikh questioned the security personnel why the rule singled out females wearing burqa?, saying that the baby theft case which took place at Mumbai’s Wadia Hospital had involved a woman wearing a saree not a burqa.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Jahanara says, “I went to Cooper Hospital, and I was stopped right outside the maternity ward and told that I could not go inside wearing a burqa. Even after I spoke to them and introduced myself, I was still stopped and told, ‘No matter who you are,… pic.twitter.com/yl2JVzgG00 — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

Cooper Hospital Yet To Confirm Incident

As per bot the agencies the Cooper Hospital is yet to confirm the incident. However, it also remains unclear whether the hospital has a documented rule requiring burqa-clad visitors to remove face covers for identification, or whether or the female security personnel made the decision on their own.

No formal complaint has been filed, and the matter has not been reported the to police yet.

Political Leaders Reacted To The Incident

According to Samajwadi Party Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh, “No woman should face discrimination because of her attire or religion.” He raised the issue with the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and requested appropriate action.

Here’s How Social Media Reacted

The viral video has garnered mixed reactions, with a section of users supporting strict identity checks at hospitals citing security concerns, while another section said that such actions should not be taken against a visitor’s privacy or religious freedom.