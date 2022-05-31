Viral Video: Fitness and workout videos often go viral on the internet, and serve as motivation for people. However, one video that has combined fitness and dance has left the internet divided. A video recently surfaced on Instagram showing a group of women performing garba while walking on a treadmill. In the video, the women dressed in traditional attires are seen dancing to Garba, with co-ordinated steps as the song ‘Garbe ki raat’ plays in the background. Notably, Garba is a traditional dance which originates from Gujarat and is mainly an event for Navaratri celebrations.Also Read - Viral Video: People Loot Fish That Fell From Truck in Bihar, Collect It in Buckets & Clothes | Watch

The video was shared on an Instagram page called Garba World with the caption, ”Watch till end.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing 102,950 likes and received mixed reactions. Many thought that such a workout routine could prove to be dangerous. One user wrote, ”Completely unsafe to be wearing those skirts on a treadmill!” Another wrote, ”Its a dangerous thing to do if there cloth gets stuck thn it can get a worst accident.” A third commented, ”Kya ho gaya hai aajkal logo ko kuch bhi karte hai, seriously.”