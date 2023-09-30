Video: Woman Goes Viral For Throwing Baby Shower For Golden Retriever Dog

Home

A pet parent decided to throw a baby shower for her golden retriever dog. The video that is super viral on internet captures the Golden Retriever dog getting a baby shower.

Pet Parent Threw Baby Shower Of Golden Retriever Dog: For pet parents, their furry four-legged companions are akin to their own children, and they love and care for them in a similar fashion. From dressing them in special outfits to celebrating their pets’ birthdays, these devoted parents go the extra mile for their beloved furry angels. If someone were to refer to their pets merely as “dogs” or “cats,” they might take offense. In a similar spirit, when a pet parent learned about their dog’s pregnancy, they decided to throw a baby shower to celebrate this joyous occasion. The heartwarming celebration was captured in an adorable video clip that has since gone viral, spreading like wildfire.

Watch the baby shower for Golden Retriever here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shivam (@rosy_remo_the_retriever_007)

Sidharth Shivam, the proud owner of two dogs named Rosy and Remo, posted a heartwarming video on Instagram. In the video, we see Rosy sitting serenely as her owner lovingly drapes a red-colored chunni (scarf) around her. The touching scene continues as she places a bindi on Rosy’s forehead, adorns her legs with bangles, showers her with flower petals, and treats her to some delicious snacks. Towards the end of the video, Rosy sits beside a sign that reads, “I am ready,” while her furry companion Remo joins her with a sign that reads, “I am there.” Isn’t it just adorable?

This endearing video was shared on Instagram just a day ago and has already garnered over 6.5 lakh views, with the numbers continuing to rise. Many viewers couldn’t resist expressing their thoughts in the comments section, sharing the joy of this heartwarming moment.

