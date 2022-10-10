Viral Video: A video of a group of women playing Kabaddi during the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics 2022-23 has surfaced online and delighted netizens. Wondering what is special about it? All the women are dressed in sarees! Yeah, while most of us even struggle to walk in a saree, the women were seen playing the game with great zeal and fervour. Notably, Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the sports competition ceremony on October 7 which will continue till January 6 next year.Also Read - Viral Video: Black Leopard Hunts Deer Under Glaring Spotlight, Internet is Furious | Watch

In the video, the women can be seen playing kabaddi with full enthusiasm, while trying o outdo each other. Other spectators can be seen cheering them on as a man's commentary in the background makes the video an interesting watch. The video was originally shared on Twitter by the Dhamtari district administration and was reshared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. "Are we less than anyone!!! Women's Kabaddi in Chhattisgarhiya Olympics," read the caption written along with the video.

“Can’t be any more Desi than this. Love it,” wrote a user, becoming nostalgic. Another added, “Whoever arrange this should be arranged everywhere. Need mass implementation.”

Waah Sir, ekdum Unique,

mujhe lagta hai ki yeh shayad duniya me pehla aisa Kabaddi hoga jo is age group ki Naari Shakti ke beech khela ja raha hai.

Aur hamein Garv hai ki woh bhi hamare Bharat me hi khela Jaa raha hai.

Jai Naari Shakti, Jai Bharat. — @iamTheIndian.🇮🇳 (@KumarMunendra2) October 7, 2022

Go Ladies!! 💪 It’d be quite something to have a JPP Women Team in the future 👀@juniorbachchan @JaipurPanthers https://t.co/ATjCGZ0gTM — Isabell (@isabellchen) October 9, 2022

The Chattisgarh Olympics will feature sports such as Gilli Danda, Pittool, Langdi Run, Banti (Kancha), Billas, Fugdi and Gedi Rac. Events will be played in six different levels with separate categories for men and women. Anyone from children to elderly can be a part of these events.