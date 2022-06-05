Viral News: Has your mother ever told you to brush your hair because it looks like a bird’s nest? Maybe you should take that advice seriously if you don’t want a woodpecker to attack your head. Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker in her light brown coloured hair that she was wearing up that day. The baby pecker slammed into a glass window at her home in North Carolina, US. So, she went to investigate outside. The woodpecker jumped on the woman’s head and got stuck in her hair. She headed around to the front of the house to ask her brother for help.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Brothers Separated in Captivity Have The Most Adorable Reunion. Watch

A video of the incident was caught on their security camera where she could be heard saying, "Colton, can you come help me?" as she walked up to her door with the bird on her head. As her brother Colton comes out he asks, "Why is that thing in your head?" Brittany replies, "What the hell am I supposed to do? I don't know." Brittany was covering her face and eyes with her arm so the pecker wouldn't start pecking her face.

Brittany's brother could then be seen methodically untangling the bird's feet from her hair. Moments later, her brother freed the woodpecker who was crying for help and gently set it down.

The video went viral on TikTok where viewers compared the bird to ‘Woody the Woodpecker’ cartoon. “How are you so calm,” a TikTok user asked. It was shared on Facebook by ‘NowThis Entertainment’ where it has received over 215k views.

Watch the viral video below:

The next morning, the woodpecker hopped toward Brittany as if she was its mom. Brittany put the pecker in a cat carrier to took it to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue. The baby woodpecker is too young to feed itself and since the parents of the bird seem to have disappeared, it will be rehabbed there.