Viral Video: Ever since work from home started for millions of people across the globe, embarrassing, funny, and just plain awkward moments have become a part of business as usual. We have all been there, but, this time, it was Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai’s turn! Yes, Pichai may be one of the world’s most powerful tech CEOs but he is human just like us, who forgot to unmute himself on a video call. The embarrassing moment came as he began the chat with Kermit The Frog, a character from Muppets, on Google Meet recently.Also Read - Jio Phone Next: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals Big Details Ahead of Launch

Sharing the two-minute video clip on Twitter on Wednesday, Pichai said: “Always remember to unmute thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests.” The video was part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” series which aims to address climate challenges.

“Hi there, Sundar,” said Kermit, a Muppet character created in 1955, to which, Pichai replied but he was inaudible as he was on mute. “Sundar, I think you are on mute. Wow, can’t believe I am talking to the CEO of Google, and he is on mute,” Kermit said.

Watch the video here:

At that point, Pichai realised he was on mute. “Sorry Kermit. I was on mute, and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else. I’m huge fan of you and the muppets,” replied the Google CEO.

The video chat went smooth after the opening glitch. During the brief chief chat, Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog spoke about their favourite YouTube videos, what it means to be green, the Muppets’ performance during YouTube’s “Dear Earth” special. Pichai also shared that he and his kids love to watch cooking videos, especially how to make pizza!