The COVID-19 crises have made all of us go crazy at homes as there is no such work to do. People are discovering their inner talent during the lockdown. Many of us are taking to social media to share their pictures and videos of cooking, reading a book, dancing, and singing. Similarly, dance has not stopped a 97-year-old former soldier who can be seen grooving to 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' by Justin Timberlake.

US Navy pilot Chuck Franzke is a World War II veteran whose video is all over the internet. She took up the challenge and has received praise from the singer himself. He shared the clip with the caption, "If this 97-year-old gentleman dancing to Justin Timberlake doesn't make you smile, I don't know what will." And we agree.

In a video, the veteran is seen happily exiting his house upon hearing Timberlake's music and grooves onto on his doorstep, shuffling, swaying and tapping his feet along to the infectious song.

Watch the viral video here:

After the clip was posted online, many netizens took to the comments section to shower some love and praise on the senior for the amount of energy he has. One of the users wrote, “Ahh! amazing..melts my heart”.