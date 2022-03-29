Viral Video: Even though Covid-19 cases have subsided, experts still suggest that one should wear a face mask when stepping out. Face masks have now become both an essential part of our daily life as well as a fashion accessory. Recently, a Taiwan-based medical supply company broke a Guinness World Record by creating a massive surgical mask measuring 27 feet and 3 inches by 15 feet and 9 inches. According to GWR, the huge mask is 50 times larger than a standard face mask.Also Read - Enough is Enough, Unmask Kids: Parents Start Online Petition Against Face Masks at School. Deets Inside

The Motex Healthcare Corp. unveiled its creation on Friday at the Motex Mask Creative House, an educational tourist attraction operated by the company in Changhua County. A Guinness World Records adjudicator appeared at the event via video chat from London and confirmed the mask, which is 50 times larger than a standard face mask.

Watch the video here:

According to officials at the Motex Healthcare Corp, the idea for the record-breaking mask came about in early 2020 as a means of raising awareness of the importance of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.