Viral Video: ‘World’s Narrowest City’ Below Clouds Is A Visual Treat Not To Be Missed

It is a mesmerizing view from the top as you can see clouds at a height much above the residential, and/or commercial buildings.

World’s Narrowest City: A dream home is what we desire, yearn for, imagine, search for, and want to live in. That home could be located at any place that we love, like right in the heart of a cosmopolitan city, the countryside, in the lap of the mountains, at the banks of a river, or by the sea. But there are some of us who want to make a home in an exotic place that is hardly thought of by anyone else. This is the reason why we call it a dream home.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows one such out-of-the-ordinary place where not only houses but apartment blocks and tall buildings have been constructed. The place is a deep valley with a river and the said structures are built on both sides. It is a mesmerizing view from the top as you can see clouds at a height much above the residential, and/or commercial buildings.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City”

China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City pic.twitter.com/3MaBt59w4t — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) March 11, 2023

This place should be on the list of man-made wonders. At least this is what we feel. What do you say? Your feedback is highly valued and desired.

By the way, the caption says, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City” but when we cross-checked it, it turned out to be “Yunnan, Yanjin Zhen”. This is because india.com always strives to provide the most correct and accurate information to the readers.

The Yanjing city is situated on the banks of the narrow Heng River valley, a tributary of the Yangtze. It has been referred to as the “World’s Narrowest City.”

The Yangtze river is known as the Brahmaputra in India and the Jamuna in Bangladesh.

The video has received many comments.

