Lousiana: A video has captured a rather strange moment when a wounded deer ran through a hospital and climbed up an escalator. It’s as if the deer knew where to seek help after being injured. The incident happened on Monday in a hospital at Lousiana in the United States. A surveillance video showed the distressed animal entering Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in through an open door, as it stumbled on the slippery floor and made its way up an escalator onto the second floor. Meanwhile, staffers and visitors were left in shock after witnessing the strange sight.Also Read - Viral Video: Bengali Actress Sreelekha Mitra Dances to Manike Mage Hithe, Netizens Can’t Get Enough | Watch

After the deer reached the second floor, it was finally corralled and held down by several people, including a law enforcement officer and another person in scrubs. The deer was loaded on a hospital bed that was rolled outside to a truck from the The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department.

“Our team members are always ready for the unexpected. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized,” the hospital said in a statement.

Unfortunately, the animal had to be euthanized because of injuries, the agency said, adding there were indications it may have been struck by a vehicle before entering the building. “While most unusual in any busy regional medical centre, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek.”Watch the video here:

(With Inputs from Associated Press)