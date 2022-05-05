Viral Video Today: An adorable duck participated in a marathon in New York and even won a medal for finishing the race. Wrinkle the Duck went viral last year for running in the New York City Marathon. This year, Wrinkle the Duck ran the Long Island Marathon.Also Read - Viral Video of 2 Girls Mimicking & Dancing Like Ducks Will Leave You Laughing Hysterically | Watch

A video of the famous duck completing the marathon and winning her medal was uploaded on her Instagram page 'seducktive' a few days ago, where she has 569k followers. The reel has received over 434k views and 36k likes.

The video shows the cute duck named Wrinkle running the marathon along with human participants. The duck was given the number 332 in the race. When Wrinkle is close to the finishing line, she starts flapping its wings as the crowd cheers her on. She was then given a medal on completing the marathon and also got her photos clicked.

“Wrinkle Finished a Marathon. Thanks so much to@limarathonfor having Wrinkle as a special guest to run in the Long Island Marathon Weekend,” says the caption of the post.

