Viral Video: Scores of beach goers were stunned after a plane made an emergency landing on the ocean along Cocoa Beach, Florida during an Air Show. The video of the incident that has emerged shows a restored World War II-era plane making an emergency landing in the ocean — just feet away from swimmers as they watch intently. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Claims She Spotted a 'Baby Dinosaur-Like' Animal Running Through Her Yard | Watch

The air show released a statement saying the plane had a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel were standing by during the emergency landing. Neither the pilot nor the people in the area were hurt in the incident. The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the plane slowly descending over the ocean while making up a splash as onlookers are heard reacting in the background.

Watch the video here:

New video shows the moment a plane performing in the Cocoa Beach Air Show crash landed in the ocean: https://t.co/IBDGseZfOL pic.twitter.com/8glm7yJyks — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 17, 2021

Witness Melanie Schrader told Florida Today that people realized something was wrong because they heard the plane “sputtering down the beach.”

“And I was like, ‘oh he doesn’t sound good’ and I just started filming. It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay,” said Melanie.

Crazy stuff happened today! Just happed to get some photos of the plane crashing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show. The pilot managed to land it in the water with no injuries to anyone. Thread of photos: pic.twitter.com/ic8d7AlmjS — Kinley Robinson (@kinleyrmedia) April 17, 2021

“The TBM Avenger performing in the warbird parade had a mechanical issue and the pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue personnel were immediately on scene and the pilot is OK,” according to Cocoa Beach Air Show officials in a statement.

Notably, the plane was a torpedo bomber used by the U.S. Navy during World War II.