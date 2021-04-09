Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): With India facing a second major wave of coronavirus, taking major precautions to curtail the spread of virus has become more important than ever. However, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in UP’s Morabadad, people were seen flouting COVID norms, they were neither wearing wearing masks nor following social distancing. So, the district administration thought of an unique initiative to create awareness among people and tapped the services of Yamraj, the God of Death. Also Read - Surgical Face Mask or 5-Layered Mask? Find Out Which Mask is More Effective to Fight COVID-19

A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, was seen creating awareness among people about COVID-19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. He also carried a quirky piece of board along with lines for the residents of Earth, “Dharti wasio humara workload mat badhao, mask lagao aur distancing rakho” (People of Earth, don’t increase our workload, wear a mask and maintain distancing). As he roamed around the streets, he kept saying “Mask lagao nahi to mai aa raha hun, Yum hai hum, hum hai Yum.”

He is even seen with a buffalo in a photo – Yamraj‘s mount in Hindu mythology.

Moradabad: A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, creats awareness among people about #COVID19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. pic.twitter.com/xeZd4fbbhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2021

“We are trying to raise awareness among the people as Covid cases are increasing rapidly. Wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing is very important,” the artist told news agency ANI.

Watch the video of him here:

Meanwhile, other members of the NGO distributed masks and urged others to follow social distancing guidelines.

India on Friday recorded an all-time high of 1, 31,968 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours. This took the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,30,60,542, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the death toll climbed to 1,67,642.