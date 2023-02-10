Home

Viral

Viral Video: Yashraj Mukhate Shares 3 Steps to Sound Just Like Mika Singh, Salim Merchant Calls it ‘Madness’ – Watch

Viral Video: Yashraj Mukhate Shares 3 Steps to Sound Just Like Mika Singh, Salim Merchant Calls it ‘Madness’ – Watch

Yashraj Mukhate demonstrated how to sing like Mika Singh in another humorous video on Instagram - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: Yashraj Mukhate Shares 3 Steps to Sound Just Like Mika Singh, Salim Merchant Calls it 'Madness' - Watch

Viral Video: Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for his unique and humorous remixes, has released a new video. The music producer gave an extremely funny tutorial for everyone who wants to sound like Mika Singh. In the video, the performer sang a couple of Mika Singh’s random songs before declaring that he has discovered how to sing like him in three easy steps. He claimed that the initial step is to imitate a specific sound that the singer is renowned for making by rolling one’s tongue. The second step is to ‘do the same thing with your nose. The last phase is to sing like you’re so intoxicated you know something about someone but don’t want to tell them. Yashraj Mukhate captioned his viral Instagram post, “He knows something but doesn’t want to tell.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

You may like to read

The video went viral in no time as fans swamped the comment section with laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “This guy has aced the art of decoding music and sound ❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “Mika Singh wants to know your location😂.” The third user wrote, “His singing style is the brand ambassador of alcohol.” Several users requested Yashraj to try AP Dhillon and Himesh Reshammiya next. The viral video has 1M views, 127K likes and over 1K comments.

For the unversed, Mika Singh is a well know Bollywood singer with upbeat songs like Chinta Ta Ta Chita, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, Rum Rum, Hawa Hawa, Aaj Ki Party, Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.