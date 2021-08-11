Viral Video: Well, who does not know Yashraj Mukhate? The young internet sensation filled our days with laughter and joy by giving us several gems like Rasode me kaun tha and Pawri ho rahi hai. Mukhate is now back with a bang with a new fun song and this time, it’s dedicated to all the people who love to ‘safar’. As you might have guessed it, the word ‘safar’ here doesn’t mean suffering but travel. And if you are a wanderlust traveler, then this song is for you!Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyaar Out: Sahdev Dirdo's Viral Song 'Jane Meri Jaaneman' Strikes Right Chord With Badshah-Aastha Gill

For the video, Mukhate teamed up with comedian Sheherzade Noor Peerzada, whose hilarious description of the hill station has been remixed in a funny song. Peerzada praises the beauty of the hill station and says, “Bahut pyaari jagah hai, bahut lovely hai (It’s a beautiful place.)”

“Main bas safar kar kar ke hi yahan pe aayi hun (I travelled to get here),” she goes on to explain. “I love to safar,” she adds. The video then shows Mukhate dancing with kids as “I love to safar” plays in the background.

“May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

