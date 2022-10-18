Mumbai: Ugly brawls between unruly passengers over seats has become a routine occurrence in Mumbai local trains. In yet another incident, three women were seen engaged in an ugly brawl inside a local Mumbai train. In a video of the incident, three women can be seen fighting violently and pulling each other’s hair in the crowded local train. The women can be seen slapping, pulling each other’s hair and not willing to let go. One fellow passenger even screamed “arrey aunty chhodo!” Meanwhile, most of the other passenger remain mute spectators as they witness the ugly brawl.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Bank Manager Fights Off Armed Robber With Pliers, Bravery Lauded Online | Watch

After a while, another passenger tries to break off the fight, but to no avail. The fight, reportedly broke out over a seat in the train. The video was shared on Twitter by user “Roads of Mumbai” on Sunday.

Spirit of Mumbai – Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

Previously, a similar video had surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Mumbai local train on the Western Railway line. The video showed two women engaged in a heated argument which soon turned into hits and blows. The women were seen abusing, shouting, hitting and pulling each other’s hair in a crowded ladies’ compartment.