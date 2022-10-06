Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Gorakhpur Zoo on Wednesday where he fed a leopard’s cub. The CM reached the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan zoological park and veterinary Hospital for inspection in Gorakhpur along with politician and actor Ravi Kishan. During his visit, Adityanath released in the zoo a white tiger and two Himalayan black bears that were brought from Kanpur’s zoo. He also named two leopard cubs kept in the zoo’s hospital, Bhavani and Chandi. Later, he was seen feeding the milk to a leopard cub.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Dances With The Bride On Her Wedding Day, Internet Loves The Sweet Moment | Watch

CM Yogi Adityanath feeding two female leopard cub in Gorakhpur. He named them Bhawani and Chandi. pic.twitter.com/VrmBorjSav — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 5, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Girl Plays Piano Lying Upside Down, Incredible Talent Wows The Internet | Watch

In a video of the incident, Yogi Adityanath is seen holding a bottle of milk as the cub reaches for it. The cub is initially reluctant but the vet then brings it back to the CM, who is wearing protective orange rubber gloves. This time, the leopard cub manages to drink from the bottle. The video was posted on the UP government’s official YouTube channel. Later, the zoo officials also explains the features of enclosures to the Chief Minister and briefed him how the animals are managed. Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

Adityanath also addressed the gathering in the Zoo and asserted on the need for the protection and conservation of wildlife. He also stressed the need for a separate cadre of veterinary doctors to ensure proper care and treatment of wildlife within the purview of the forest department.