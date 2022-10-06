In a video of the incident, Yogi Adityanath is seen holding a bottle of milk as the cub reaches for it. The cub is initially reluctant but the vet then brings it back to the CM, who is wearing protective orange rubber gloves. This time, the leopard cub manages to drink from the bottle. The video was posted on the UP government’s official YouTube channel. Later, the zoo officials also explains the features of enclosures to the Chief Minister and briefed him how the animals are managed. Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch
Adityanath also addressed the gathering in the Zoo and asserted on the need for the protection and conservation of wildlife. He also stressed the need for a separate cadre of veterinary doctors to ensure proper care and treatment of wildlife within the purview of the forest department.
This is the first zoological park in Purvanchal region and the third in Uttar Pradesh, according to zoo’s official website.