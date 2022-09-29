Ayodhya: A shocking video has emerged on social media showing students at a primary school in Ayodhya being served boiled rice and salt as mid-day meal. The video shot by a student’s parent at the primary school shows children seated on the floor and eating the rice-and-salt served under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Army Jawans Sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' During Meet With Rajnath Singh, Internet Gets Emotional | Watch
"The teacher refuses to take responsibility, and the pradhan (village head) also refuses. Who is responsible then?" says the person filming whose his face not visible on camera. "You can see all these children are eating rice and salt. Who will want to send their children to such a school? Yogi baba (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) should watch this video."
RICE-SALT SERVED IN MID-DAY MEAL AT AYODHYA SCHOOL: WATCH VIDEO
RICE-SALT SERVED IN MID-DAY MEAL AT AYODHYA SCHOOL: WATCH VIDEO
Soon after the video went viral, the principal of the government primary school was suspended. The parents of the students also staged a protest outside the school. Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, said, “The incident took place on Tuesday. I have ordered an enquiry into the incident.
“The enquiry will be conducted by Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA). The principal has also been suspended.” Parents alleged that the students are forced to sit on sacks during mid-day meals. They further alleged that the students do not get mid-day meals according to the fixed menu and the principal of the school is often absent.