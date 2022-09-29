Ayodhya: A shocking video has emerged on social media showing students at a primary school in Ayodhya being served boiled rice and salt as mid-day meal. The video shot by a student’s parent at the primary school shows children seated on the floor and eating the rice-and-salt served under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Army Jawans Sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' During Meet With Rajnath Singh, Internet Gets Emotional | Watch

"The teacher refuses to take responsibility, and the pradhan (village head) also refuses. Who is responsible then?" says the person filming whose his face not visible on camera. "You can see all these children are eating rice and salt. Who will want to send their children to such a school? Yogi baba (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) should watch this video."

RICE-SALT SERVED IN MID-DAY MEAL AT AYODHYA SCHOOL: WATCH VIDEO

A video of children at a primary school in UP’s Ayodhya being served boiled rice and salt as mid day meal has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/5wVaE9XWKC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 28, 2022

