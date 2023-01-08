Viral Video: You Are A Genius If You Can Identify Snake From Banana At First Look | WATCH CAREFULLY

Ball pythons are the most popular pet snake and the second most popular pet reptile after the bearded dragon, say some studies.

Snake Video: Nature has provided its creations with distinct identities and instincts. Right from the smallest birds to the biggest animals, they have been gifted with a sense that most probably is missing in human beings. For example, dogs have a much stronger sense of smell than us. Predatory birds can spot their prey from a much longer distance which is simply impossible for humans. Many species have been provided with their natural shield to protect them from predators. Chameleon is a very good example of camouflage.

A video is going viral on social media showing a ball python placed along with a banana. One can easily be fooled to believe that there are two bananas because the other one is a live python that has skin just like that of a banana. The video is shared by Science girl on Twitter with the caption: “The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌”

The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌

pic.twitter.com/xdUt6K2a2R — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 8, 2023

The ball python is known for its defense strategy that involves coiling into a tight ball when threatened, with its head and neck tucked away in the middle.