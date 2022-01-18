Viral Video: Ahoy, all foodies out there, there is a fun new challenge for you! If you have the ability to hog a lot of food at a very less given time, a restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place called Ardor 2.1 has a challenge that will pay you money for finishing it on time. Yes, if two people together can finish up their massive Bahubali Thali in just 40 minutes, they can win a prize money of Rs 8 lakh. However, it isn’t easy like it sounds. The thali is quite huge and features more than 30 dishes that are quite filling and large in quantity.Also Read - Viral Video: Foodie Bride Enjoys Pani Puri at Her Wedding, Netizens Love It | Watch

Recently, a food blogger Rajneesh Gyanion took up the challenge with his friend and shared the crazy experience on his social media handle ‘Are You Hungry’. In the video, the blogger and his friend are seen hogging food and eating like crazy to finish it within the specified time. And surprisingly, they manage to finish the humongous thali!

Watch the video here:

The giant Baahubali thali comprises of a number of North Indian food items, such as me Papdi Chaat, Gobhi Matar, Dal Tadka, Kadhi Pakoda, Aloo Palak, Malai Kofta, Soya Chaap Masala, Kadhaai Paneer, Dal Makhani, Dum Aloo, Saag, Paneer Tikka Masala, Veg Biryani, steamed rice and assorted breads. While, Papads, salads, Raita and pickled onions complimented the meal along Gulab jamoon, Jaljeera and Rose sherbet.