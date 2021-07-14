Viral video: Every day or the other, funny and bizarre videos go viral on the internet, entertaining social media users. However, one such shocking video has gone viral on Instagram, showing a group of young boys playing with fire. In this video, boys aged 10-15 are seen on a road, busy playing a fire game. One by one, each of the boys come close to the fire and provokes the flames by either blowing it or spitting some inflammable substance such as alcohol or petrol on it. As they provoke the fire, the flames get bigger and stronger.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Buffaloes Bravely Fight Off Lion, Chase It Away | Watch

There is no trace of fear on the faces of these boys as they continue playing the fire game. The video has been shared on Instagram by an account called Urban Jatts.

Watch the video here:

While some were amused, others were extremely shocked to see the boys putting themselves at risk to pull off the dangerous fire stunt. So far, more than 19,000 people have watched the video and criticized the irresponsible action of these boys.

”Shaadi mein tandoor jalaanein waalein,” one user joked while another commented, ”Corona pakad liya kya.”

We advise our users to be safe and not try such dangerous stunts at home.