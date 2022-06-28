Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. One such video shows 2 girls and a boy dancing on the streets to 90s classic song Dum Duma Dum. The video shows the young dancers donning red and black outfits, acing the dance steps while grooving to the song with coordinated steps and super energy. The trio nailed the steps, and their dance is worth a watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Woman Dances to Chikni Chameli With Her Irish Friend, Desis Love It | Watch

The peppy song is from the 1990 movie Dil, starring Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. The main dancer in the video has been identified as Instagram influencer named Mukul Gain who has 3.6million followers. He shared the video and wrote, ”Chikni kmar ayse na hila.” Mukul had also performed in television dance reality shows Dance India Dance 7 and India’s Best Dancer.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukul Gain💫 (@mukulgain.official)

Shared on June 18, the video has received 704,632 likes so far, and several comments praising the young trio. ”So hot”, wrote one user while others shared love, heart and fire emojis in the comments section.