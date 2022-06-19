Viral Video: How many of us remember the time when as an adolescent or teenager we would wonder and desire to get the taste of our very first kiss? And when that special occasion did arrive, we were just on cloud 9.Also Read - UP Groom Ditches 'Ghodi', Rides Bulldozer to Bride's House; Video Goes Viral

This is the effect of being felt so special. But then, it's not just the domain of us humans. Other beings too might be harbouring the same emotions of loving someone and being loved back.

At least one young doggie has proved that the feelings are universal and collective.

A video shared on Twitter shows a young dog, a golden retriever on a raised platform about 2 feet, and a smaller pooch standing straight on its hind legs and supporting against the platform with its forelegs.

The playful golden retriever approaches the pooch and slowly brings his face close to the face of the standing bow-wow. The latter plants a sweet, little, and shorty kiss on the lips of the bigger fellow.

And then, our golden friend goes bonkers out of joy and does all kinds of antics to show its ecstasy.

Watch Video

Maybe we might get to witness a lot more positivity and love all around us without a condition!