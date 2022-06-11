Viral Video Today: While Delhiites suffer amid severe heatwave with temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius daily, Mumbaikars are enjoying the drop in mercury as monsoon arrived early.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Dances With Riddhima, Manish Malhotra on The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch Viral Video

A few youngsters were recently seen celebrating the relief from the scorching heat in Mumbai by dancing into the weekend. Celebrity dance trainer Sanket Panchal shared a reel on his Instagram where he can be seen leading a ‘train’ of dancers inside an AC local train. They were dancing to the song Gela Gela Gela from the film Aitraz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances to 'Bamb Aagya' Infront of Taj Hotel, Netizens Call It Super | Watch

The video shows the choreographer leading the ‘train of dancers’ inside the AC coach. They groove to the song while showing off cool moves as they pass through the aisle in a line. The reel has gone viral with over 903k views and 74k likes. Netizens just loved the energy and confidence of the dancers who weren’t shy about dancing in public. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Dad Rock The Dance Stage With Incredible Moves on 'O Saki Saki' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanket Panchal (@sanket_panchal25)

What do you think of the video?