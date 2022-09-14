Viral Video: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding. The reel turned them into a viral sensation and ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. Instagram is inundated with people dancing on the peppy song. However, there is always a place and time for that. Recently, a group of youth recreated the trend at the holy Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, a video of which has sparked online outrage. The video shows them grooving to the song for an Instagram reel. Though the Haridwar police has not made an official statement but an investigation into the matter has been launched.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Man Tries Handling 3 Cobras At Once, Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

Twitter user Suraj Goswami shared the video and wrote, “Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises.”

GROUP OF YOUTHS DANCE TO KALA CHASHMA AT HAR KI PAURI: WATCH VIDEO

Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises

Twitter user were left pissed after watching the video. One user wrote, “When you allow Spiritual Places to be developed as Tourist places , this is what you will get.. We are seeing some kind of degeneration in Kashi too Disgusting.” Another commented, “This nonsense has gone too far when we ourselves degenerate Hinduism by saying it’s just way of life and anyone is free to act according to our will.”

Dis is disgusting! Let them go show their love of Bullywood for their 2 minute fame outside temple areas.

Dis is disgusting! Let them go show their love of Bullywood for their 2 minute fame outside temple areas.

Issue is with the govt control over des temples. In temples of southern part of Bharath managed by temple authorities, there r strict regulations on such.#WokeHindus

@uttarakhandcops @pushkardhami ji our sacred spaces cannot be left to such loud music and vulgar dancing! They can dance in discos ,hired spaces but not create nuisance in har ki pauri where devotees seek solace

Every place has its own ethics n values

If ppl r soo dumb or ignorant if it , they better learn it

All wokes who want to justify this cringe behaviour saying they r enjoying shld shut up

Do these reels anywhere,not temples

No other religion wld allow this at their holy places https://t.co/ya3vMjWOUb — Shami_❤️ (@Sakhi_0_Sakhi) September 13, 2022

They should be behind bars..You can say it's an extreme step but this needs to be taken seriously..Dress code should be made compulsory for both men and women..Kerala like dress code should be followed and made mandatory..This is just disgusting

Ganga Sabha general secretary Tanmay Vashisht has filed a complaint with the local police and demanded strict action. He described the group’s actions as “playing with the dignity of Dharmanagari”, reported Newsroom Post.

