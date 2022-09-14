Viral Video: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding. The reel turned them into a viral sensation and ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. Instagram is inundated with people dancing on the peppy song. However, there is always a place and time for that. Recently, a group of youth recreated the trend at the holy Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, a video of which has sparked online outrage. The video shows them grooving to the song for an Instagram reel. Though the Haridwar police has not made an official statement but an investigation into the matter has been launched.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Man Tries Handling 3 Cobras At Once, Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch
Twitter user Suraj Goswami shared the video and wrote, “Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises.”
GROUP OF YOUTHS DANCE TO KALA CHASHMA AT HAR KI PAURI: WATCH VIDEO
Twitter user were left pissed after watching the video. One user wrote, “When you allow Spiritual Places to be developed as Tourist places , this is what you will get.. We are seeing some kind of degeneration in Kashi too Disgusting.” Another commented, “This nonsense has gone too far when we ourselves degenerate Hinduism by saying it’s just way of life and anyone is free to act according to our will.”

Ganga Sabha general secretary Tanmay Vashisht has filed a complaint with the local police and demanded strict action. He described the group’s actions as “playing with the dignity of Dharmanagari”, reported Newsroom Post.
