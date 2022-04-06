New Delhi: On Tuesday, thousands of young Army aspirants staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the delay in recruitment process. The protesters claimed that there has been no recruitment for the non-officer posts in the Army, Air Force and Navy for the last two years. One of the protesters was a youth from Rajasthan’s Nagaur who ran to Delhi and joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, covering a distance of over 350 kilometers on Tuesday. According to an ANI report, Suresh Bhichar started his journey on March 29 and covered a distance of about 6 kilometers every hour.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Surreal View From Top of Mount Everest With Inspiring Message. Watch

Bhichar said that he is doing this to draw the attention of the government to the restoration of army recruitment and to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army.

“I used to start the run at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching a petrol pump by 11 am, where I rested and received food from the army aspirants in the nearby areas,” Suresh told ANI. Adding further he stated that he is running to generate enthusiasm amongst youth to join the Indian Army. A video shared by ANI shows him running on the streets of Delhi.

Watch the video here:

Suresh called and said that joining the Indian Army was his passion but he couldn’t join it and he continues to prepare for Territorial Army (TA). “I have been preparing and staying away from my home for over a year now. The expenditure of my education has been borne by my parents after selling a cow and buffalo,” said a 21-year-old Tarun.

“I am 24 years old. I have come from Nagaur district (Rajasthan). I have a passion to join the Indian Army. Not recruiting since 2 years. The youth of Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu are getting old. I have come to Delhi by running to increase the enthusiasm of youth,” said Bhichar.

Hundreds of youths staged a protest in Jantar Mantar requesting the government to restart the army recruitment drives which had been stalled for about 2 years due to Covid, with no recent recruiting announcements. The protesters also stated their concerns about the results and the joining dates.

(With ANI inputs)