Jhalawar: Despite the severity of Covid second wave, there are still some people who pay no heed to lockdown restrictions and are found roaming on the streets aimlessly. In order to teach them a lesson, police officers across the country are coming up with unique and creative punishments, that often go viral on social media. One such punishment that will definitely amuse you is from Rajasthan, where two youths are seen doing a ‘Nagin’ dance on the road! Yes, a video is going viral, which shows two youths performing a nagin dance, purportedly for flouting the lockdown by roaming around. Also Read - Fitting Punishment? Tourists Roaming Without Masks Made to Do 50 Push-ups in Bali | Watch

According to IANS, the video is from Jhalawar district and police are reportedly punishing such youths for coming out of their houses without any reason. As two men are writhing in their snake-like moves, some policemen are seen shooting videos while others are asking the duo to continue with their dance.

Watch the video here:

#Watch: Two youths are seen doing a ‘Nagin’ dance on the road by the police in #Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the #lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video. pic.twitter.com/GnZGGFAyKw — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 16, 2021

In a similar incident, a tehsildar in Debalpur of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district punished the people roaming on the streets during Covid curfew by asking them to do frog jumps. The district administration and the local police in Depalpur village of Indore took out the procession of some people for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The procession was like a frog race as people were seen doing frog jumps on the road with drums being played.

(With IANS inputs)